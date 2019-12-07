|
|
Richard S. Wren Sr., 66, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 12, 1953, he was a son of the late Robert and Jeanne Cronauer Wren.
Prior to retiring, he was employed by Procter & Gamble. He was previously employed by Luzerne Optical. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Steelers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Diana Wren.
Surviving are his sons, Richard Wren Jr., Los Angeles, and Matthew Wren, Kingston; his daughter, Erica Wren, Nanticoke; granddaughters, Aria and Lilah; brothers, John "Buddy" Wren and Robert Wren; sisters, Karen Krolikowski, Betty Jean Sincavage, Shirley Kogoy, Deborah Gibson and Tina Tkach; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until service time.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 7, 2019