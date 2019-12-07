Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-7157
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard S. Wren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard S. Wren Obituary
Richard S. Wren Sr., 66, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 12, 1953, he was a son of the late Robert and Jeanne Cronauer Wren.

Prior to retiring, he was employed by Procter & Gamble. He was previously employed by Luzerne Optical. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Steelers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Diana Wren.

Surviving are his sons, Richard Wren Jr., Los Angeles, and Matthew Wren, Kingston; his daughter, Erica Wren, Nanticoke; granddaughters, Aria and Lilah; brothers, John "Buddy" Wren and Robert Wren; sisters, Karen Krolikowski, Betty Jean Sincavage, Shirley Kogoy, Deborah Gibson and Tina Tkach; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until service time.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -