McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Richard Schutter Obituary
Richard Schutter, 78, of Mountain Top, passed away Monday morning, Oct. 28, 2019.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late John and Florence Cease Schutter. Richard served in the United States Army and worked as a pipe fitter until his retirement.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brother, Jack; and his sister, Florence.

Surviving are his wife, Jill Keiner Schutter; children, Richard Jr. and wife, Maggie, Wilkes-Barre; Keith and his wife, Sue, Apollo Beach, Fla.; Amy Edwards and husband, Ken, Hanover Twp.; Jeremy and wife, Nicole, Aberdeen, S.D.; and Brett and wife, Elizabeth, Catasaqua; three brothers, James, Kalamazoo, Mich.; William, King of Prussia; and Robert, Bensalem; 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of McCune Funeral Service Inc.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 29, 2019
