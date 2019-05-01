Richard Sito, 76, of Dupont died Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019, in the hospice unit of Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
His widow is the former Barbara Kivak whom he married on Aug. 24, 1963.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late Peter and Anna Wargacki Sito and was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont, and the Holy Name Society of the church.
He was a loving husband and father who adored his granddaughter and great-granddaughter. He loved playing poker and working around the yard. His passion was golf, where he enjoyed playing it at the Pine Hills Golf Club, Taylor.
He was a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam and Gulf wars.
He was preceded in death by a son, Scott, and a brother, Stanley.
Surviving are his daughter, Patricia Slusarczyk and husband, Edward, Drums; granddaughter, Kayla Slusarczyk and fiancé, Matt Sims; great-granddaughter, Alexandria; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday from Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, to be celebrated by the Rev. Thomas J. Petro, pastor. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday with the members of Holy Name Society reciting the rosary at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 1, 2019