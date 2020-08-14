Home

Kearney Funeral Home, Inc.
173 E. Green Street
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-0150
Richard T. Cosgrove


1941 - 2020
Richard T. Cosgrove Obituary

Richard T. Cosgrove, 79, of Kingston, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at home.

He was born Feb. 13, 1941, and was the son of the late John and Eleanore Gutkowski Cosgrove.

Dick lived a full life, loved to play semi-pro baseball and softball. He also loved to travel, taking at least 20 cruises and visiting Hawaii, Alaska and Ireland.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Sgt. John Cosgrove Jr.

Surviving are his longtime partner of 39 years, Margaret M. Dougherty Evans; children, Dr. Richard Evans and wife, Cheryl, Harrisburg; Susan Naperkowski, Wilkes-Barre Twp., and her husband, Mark, Florida; Robert Evans and wife, Susan, Eagen, Minn.; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Falzone and husband, Philip, Laflin, and Tina Piscorik and husband, Joseph, Spring Brook Twp.; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are from Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.kearneyfuneralhomeinc.com.


