Rich "Bigfoot" Terran, 62, of West Pittston, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Pittston on June 30, 1957, he was a son of the late William and Eleanor Green VanAuken. Richard was employed by Ashley Machine and Tool for 40 years.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his family. Rich was also a member of the West Pittston Hose Company 1, and was as volunteer driver for the West Pittston Ambulance Association.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, William, Ralph, Robert and Marvin; and an infant sister.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Bonnie Terran; children, Erica Hivish, and her husband, Robert; Shari Musto and her husband, Anthony; Rich W. Terran and his wife, Linda; and Stacie Terran; grandchildren, Connor, Cailynn, Addison and Nora; brothers, Warren VanAuken and wife, Maureen; and David VanAuken and wife, Debbie; and sisters, Ruthie Scotti and husband, Paul; and Joyce Calovi
The family would like to thank Geisinger Wyoming Valley ICU nurses, physicians and surgeons for the excellent, above and beyond care that Rich received.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia or to St. Joseph's Center, Scranton.
Friends may call from 1 until 4 p.m. Saturday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home
Monsignor John Sempa will officiate.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 25, 2019