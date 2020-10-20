Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Richard Burkhart
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Service
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Richard U. Burkhart Obituary

Richard U. Burkhart, 73, of Tunkhannock, died after a long, valiant battle with cancer Saturday evening, Oct. 17, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

His wife is the former Mary Joivell, Pittston.

Born in Nanticoke, he was the son of the late Frederick and Elinor Kray Burkhart. He graduated from Kingston High School with the class of 1964. Rick later withdrew from pre-med at Wilkes College to join the United States Marine Corps and served two tours in Vietnam. He was proud to be a Marine.

After the Marine Corps, he started his 40 plus year career in the United States Merchant Marines and worked his way to the top rank of chief engineer. His world travels during that time included military-supply and support tours in the Middle East during Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, John C. Bressler; and Edward A. Uranowski Jr.; and by his beloved nephew, godson and fellow Eagle Scout, Neil L. Bellanca.

In addition to his true love, Mary, he is survived by numerous, precious, lifelong friends and first cousin, Bonnie Wallace. Additional survivors include brother-in-law, John J. Joivell and wife, Elizabeth, Calvin; sister-in-law, Virginia Joivell Bressler and companion, Kevin A. Jones, Taylor; sister-in-law, Elaine Bellanca and husband, Louis, Kingston Twp.; brother-in-law, Hilary Joivell and wife, Karen, Harveys Lake; sister-in-law, Diane Joivell Uranowski, Drums; and nieces, Kristin Joivell; and Jessica Weber.

The Burkhart family suggests memorial donations in his name to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612, or Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, 185 Research Drive, Pittston, PA 18640.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Military honors will be at 4 p.m.


