|
|
Our beloved Richardo J. John passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born Sept. 24, 1951, in The Bronx, N.Y., to Victor and Vivian John. He attended St. Augustine School in New York and graduated from St. Mary's High School in Wilkes-Barre. He also attended Luzerne County Community College.
Rickey enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country for more than 20 years as an air transportation supervisor. He was stationed in many parts of the country.
After his retirement from the service, he drove for several long haul trucking companies. He was a devoted brother, father, grandfather and uncle. Rick was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed working in his garden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor John and Vivian Richards John; wives, Diane Spencer John and Catherine John; and nephew, Alan Phoenix.
He is survived by sons, Santana John (Jennifer), Wilkes-Barre; and Jason John (Viviana), Texas; daughters, Janine Conway (Christopher), Louisiana; and Kendra King (Antwon), California; sisters, Cecilia Phoenix and June Grimes, Wilkes-Barre. nieces and nephews, Barbara Foster (David), West Virginia; Kenneth John (Bonny), Georgia; Norman John, Pennsylvania; Gladys John, West Virginia; and Teresa Phoenix-Williams, Texas; 14 grandchildren; a host of great-nieces and nephews; and several great-great-nieces and nephews. Longtime military friend, Patricia Arce, Dover, Del.; and longtime friend, Kennard Johnston, Wilkes-Barre; along with a host of family and friends also survive.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the House of Judah Ministries, 217 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, with Pastors Kenneth and Justine Claxton officiating.
Entombment will be Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Veterans Honors at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 8, 2019