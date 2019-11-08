Home

E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Ricky Earl Dishaw

Ricky Earl Dishaw Obituary
Ricky Earl Dishaw, 53, of Edwardsville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

He was born Nov. 3, 1965, in Massena, N.Y., a son of Darlene Vennette Clark and the late Richard E. Dishaw. Ricky was a former resident of Baldwinsville, N.Y., and a graduate of Baldwinsville High School.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his stepfather, Bruce E. Clark; daughter, Alexandra Scherer Dishaw; stepdaughter, Melonie Whalen; sisters, Cindy Dixon; Tammy Lavalley and husband, Larry; and Sandra Hickin and husband, David; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private.

Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 8, 2019
