|
|
Ricky Earl Dishaw, 53, of Edwardsville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
He was born Nov. 3, 1965, in Massena, N.Y., a son of Darlene Vennette Clark and the late Richard E. Dishaw. Ricky was a former resident of Baldwinsville, N.Y., and a graduate of Baldwinsville High School.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his stepfather, Bruce E. Clark; daughter, Alexandra Scherer Dishaw; stepdaughter, Melonie Whalen; sisters, Cindy Dixon; Tammy Lavalley and husband, Larry; and Sandra Hickin and husband, David; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 8, 2019