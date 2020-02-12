|
|
Rita A. Gluc, 78, of Ashley, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, after a period of care at Hickory House Nursing Home, Honey Brook.
She was born Jan. 6, 1942, in Ashley, daughter of the late Bart and Helen Chiakowski Stankiewicz. Rita was a graduate of the former Ashley High School where she was an active member of student council and a varsity cheerleader.
She attended Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1962. Rita initially worked as a Registered Nurse in New York City and returned to the Wyoming Valley where she served as a nurse for over 35 years. She especially enjoyed private duty nursing and caring for the families of the Valley.
After retiring, Rita enjoyed hosting and playing bridge with her "bridge club girls," trips to the casino, sitting in the sun with a good book, cheering on Penn State, being at the beach and a good potato pancake. She loved her family and her many travels including trips to Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Arizona, Las Vegas, California beaches and the Jersey Shore.
Mrs. Gluc was a member of St. Leo's Church, Ashley, for over 70 years.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph J. Gluc, whom she shared 33 years of marriage; brothers, Daniel Stankiewicz and Bart Stankiewicz Jr.
Surviving are her loving daughters, Dr. Jennifer Townsley, Gilbert, Ariz.; Carrie Ann Mollenkopf and husband, Michael, Apache Junction, Ariz.; Jolynn Thomas and husband, Jeff, Exton; and Stacey Zelinka, Mountain Top; sister, Theresa Flannery; and brother-in-law, James, Mount Pocono; sister-in-law, Carol Musto, Exeter; three grandsons, Joseph C. Townsley; Matthew J. Thomas; and Ryan J. Zelinka; five granddaughters; Julia D. Thomas; Jenna H. Thomas; Ingrid Mollenkopf; Dagmar Mollenkopf; and Gretchen Vance; great-granddaughter, Kaarina Vance; and nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held by the family with a celebration of life in the summer to include a Mass of Christian Burial.
Final interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Arrangements are from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 12, 2020