Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Malloy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita B. Malloy


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita B. Malloy Obituary

Rita B. Malloy, 81, of the Lee Park section of Hanover Twp., passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.

She was born June 12, 1939, the daughter of the late Joe and Rita Brice, in the East End section of Wilkes-Barre.

Rita attended Catholic schools but had to leave early to help raise her brothers and sisters. Early in life, she worked as a welder in Linden, N.J.; however, Rita's true calling was to be a homemaker to raise her five children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Malloy; and her son, Patrick M. Malloy.

She is survived by her children, James and his wife, Bonnie, Nanticoke; Joseph and his wife, Alice, Hanover Twp..; John and his wife, Amy, Kalamazoo, Mich.; Margaret and her husband, Frank, Glen Side; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -