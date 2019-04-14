Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita D. (Sauter) Corridoni. View Sign

Rita D. Corridoni, daughter of the late Joseph Sauter and Marie Sauter (Boos), passed away peacefully Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Mountain View Care Facility in Scranton, surrounded by her loving family. She was 80.



Born 1938 in Pittston, Rita worked as a bookkeeper and tax preparer for many years before retiring from the Luzerne County Courthouse as an intake officer.



Rita was a loving wife and dedicated mother. She worked tirelessly her entire life to ensure her four sons and their families were provided with the best opportunities available. Rita enjoyed giving her time to others, serving as a caregiver to people in need, spending time with her sons and grandchildren, taking trips to California, Las Vegas and Keuka Lake, and being a close friend to those who knew her best. She was a member of Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, a devote Catholic and frequent church goer. Rita liked watching TV gameshows like The Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune, while crocheting intricate afghans like her mother used to make.



Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Lawrence Sr.; brothers, Joseph and Jerome Sauter; and sister, Anne Vischansky (Sauter). She is survived by her sister, Genevie O'Fier (Sauter).



In addition to her surviving sister, Rita has children, Lawrence Jr. and Eve, Pittston Twp.; Joseph Sr. and Nicole, Exeter; Matthew and Anne, Rochester N.Y.; Christopher and Cara, West Chester; grandchildren, Joseph Jr., Meghan, Lawrence III, Angelina, Max, Isaac, and Piper; several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Mountain View Care Facility for taking care of our mom especially David, Janet and Nicole. We're forever grateful for your kindness and support during this difficult time.



Visitation will be held Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Our Lady of The Eucharist Parish, 535 N. Main St., Pittston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to benefit Mountain View Care Facility in Scranton, or Our Lady of The Eucharist Parish, Pittston.



Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave an online condolence, visit Rita's obituary at

251 William Street

Pittston , PA 18643

