Rita J. Castrignano, 76, from Berlin, Md., was called home to the Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake, Salisbury, Md.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Julia and Thomas Quinn. She graduated from Coughlin High School and worked at RCA and Harris Corp. until her retirement in 1998. She was an avid music lover and enjoyed working with her husband as a DJ for Travelin Sounds. Upon her retirement in Ocean City, Md., she worked seasonally at Assateaque Market in West Ocean City.



Rita was a member of Holy Savior Church in Ocean City, Maryland, and the women's auxiliary at Mystic Harbor. Rita loved spending time with family and friends along with time at the beach with her grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Koval; grandson, CJ Evans; and sister, Loretta Thomas.



She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Michael Castrignano; daughter, Julieanne Evans and husband, Chris, Plains Twp.; two stepsons, Michael Castrignano Jr., Ocean City; and Dominic Castrignano and wife, Gloria, New Port Richey, Fla.; five grandchildren, Thomas and Tyler Koval, Michael, Dominic and Giovanna Castrignano; and two great-grandchildren.



The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Russin Funeral home on Maffett Street, Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Parish, South Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre.



Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 29, 2019