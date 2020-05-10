Home

Rita Joan (McAndrew) Wachs


1935 - 2020
Rita Joan (McAndrew) Wachs Obituary
Rita Joan McAndrew Wachs, 84, of Pittston, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

She was born Aug. 23, 1935, in Pittston, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Anna Fitzsimmons McAndrew. Mrs. Wachs was a former member of St. Mary's Assumption Church. She enjoyed her family and an occasional trip to the casino.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William, in 2001 after 43 years of marriage; and her five siblings, Martin, Edward, Paul, Joseph and Catherine McAndrew.

She is survived by her three sons, David G. Wachs (Karen), Newport, N.C.; Mark W. Wachs, Richmond, Texas; and Timothy J. Wachs, Pittston; daughter, Patricia A. Karboski (Jeff), Pittston; one grandchild, Michael Wachs, Raleigh, N.C.; numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current funeral restrictions, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave an online condolence, visit Mrs. Wachs' obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 10, 2020
