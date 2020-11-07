Home

Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Rita L. Cheremsak

Rita L. Cheremsak Obituary

Rita L. Cheremsak, 78, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at The Garden's East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre, where she was a guest.

She born in Swoyersville and was the daughter of the late Anna and George Walko.

Preceded in death by her husband, Andrew J. Cheremsak, in 2018; and a brother, Eugene Walko. 

Surviving are her son, Andrew G. Cheremsak and his wife, Susan, Washington state; with granddaughter, Amber; her sister, Theresa Walko and brother Gerald Walko; and many nieces and nephews. 

A blessing service will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi officiating. Relatives and friends may call from from 1:30 p.m. until service time Wednesday.

We will be following CDC guidelines. To send the family an online condolence visit hughbhughes.com.


