|
|
Rita M. Dominick, 82, of Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Highland Manor Nursing Home, Exeter.
Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Rita Mulcahey Gilroy. She resided in Wyoming for the past 32 years.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Dominick.
A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrust to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.
To send the family a condolence, visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 14, 2020