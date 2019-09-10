|
Rita M. Litchkowski, 81, of Nanticoke, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Sept. 7, 2019, at ManorCare, Kingston.
Born Sept. 19, 1937, in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late Ignatius and Victoria Ludorf Stefaniak. She was happily married for 60 glorious years to her beloved husband, Frank "Spike" Litchkowski. They resided in the Hanover section of Nanticoke until moving to Dallas to be near their daughter, Sharon, a few years ago.
She was a lifelong member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke, and previously St. Mary of Czetochowa Parish.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, Spike; children, Steven (Holly) Litchkowski, Shawnee, Kan.; Karen Therriault, Inlet Beach, Fla.; Susan (Ed) Sullivan, Pittsburgh; and Sharon (Tom) Mooney, Dallas; grandchildren, Megan (Jakob) McClanahan, Adam Litchkowski, Katie (Sean) Newport, Sarah Sullivan, Sean Mooney and Colin Mooney; a sister, Marie (Jim) Gill; and brother, Len (Mary) Stefaniak; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.
Rita's family would like to sincerely thank her caretaker, Helen Scintilla, and the staff at ManorCare for their compassion, respect and exceptional care they provided.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, alternate site, St. Mary's Church, 1030 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash, her pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Viewing and a period of visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 10, 2019