Viewing
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Confraternity of Christian Mothers of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will recite
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St.
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
Rita M. Sabadish
1926 - 2019
Rita M. Sabadish, 93, a former resident of Swoyersville, passed into eternal life on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 18, 2019, at Sunrise Senior Living, Exton, where she resided for the past three years.
Her loving husband was the late John J. Sabadish, who passed away on April 22, 2017. Together, John and Rita shared 66 beautiful years of marriage.
Born Aug. 9, 1926, in Larksville, Rita was one of two children born to the late Andrew and Anna Molchan Kurovsky.
Raised in Larksville, Rita was a graduate of the former Larksville High School, Class of 1944.
A homemaker most of her life, Rita was devoted to tending to the daily needs of her family. In addition to her role as homemaker, Rita also assisted her husband in his upholstery business.
A faithful Catholic, Rita was a longtime member of the former Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Swoyersville, where she held membership with the church's Confraternity of Christian Mothers and its Holy Name Society. Additionally, she served her church as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist; ran its bingo for many years; was actively involved with its annual bazaar; and assisted with many other functions at the church. Following the consolidation, Rita became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.
Rita served for many years as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp. and was also a tour guide for some years at the Denison House, Forty Fort.
An outgoing and vibrant woman, Rita loved to entertain and socialize with her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her loved ones, and was known to enjoy a good card game with both her fellow card club members and her family. Rita was also an avid traveler and was blessed to visit many destinations around the world and each of the 50 states.
In addition to her parents, Andrew and Anna Kurovsky, and her husband, John, Rita was preceded in death by her only brother, Andrew Kurovsky; and her sister-in-law, Marie Kurovsky.
Rita is survived by her five children, Mary Ann Spitale and her husband, Tony, West Wyoming; Gloria Phillips and her husband, Frank, Hanover Twp.; John A. Sabadish and his wife, Marie, Pikeville, N.C.; Joseph Sabadish and his wife, Marianne, St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Michael Sabadish and his wife, Kimberly, Chester Springs.
Rita is also survived by her fourteen grandchildren, Anna (Michael) Kenny, John (Amber) Spitale, Michael (Nadia) Spitale, Emily Phillips, Elizabeth (Chad) Uecker, Frank Phillips, Kathryn (Jake) Lehnowsky, John (Carissa) Sabadish, Rita (Ross) Perry, Alina Hall, Joseph Sabadish, Paul Sabadish, Noah Sabadish and Zoe Sabadish; as well as her eleven great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Jack, Sawyer, Wyatt, Owen, Miles, Elliot, Mason, Nora, Ryker and Jord; and her five nephews, and one niece.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Monday from the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rita's nephew, the Rev. Andrew Kurovsky, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus, Peckville.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Saint Anthony's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Courtdale.
Family and friends are invited to Rita's viewing, which will be held from 8-9:30 a.m. Monday morning at the funeral home.
The Confraternity of Christian Mothers of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will recite the Rosary at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the church.
For information or to send the Sabadish family a condolence, you may visit the funeral home website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rita's memory to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, PA 18704.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 21, 2019