Rita M. Wysocki, 87, of Plains Twp., passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home.



Born in Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Bernice Francoski Moritz.



Rita was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, and was employed as a salesperson for Walter's Shoe Store, Wilkes-Barre, and Humphreys' Bootery & Bags, Shavertown, for 61 years, until her retirement in 2015.



She was a life member of St. Joseph's Church, Hudson section of Plains Twp., until its closure and merger. She is currently a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Twp.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore J. Wysocki, on April 19, 2009; her very special uncle and aunt, John and Helen Kozik, who raised her; and her cousin, Jack Kozik, who was like her brother.



Surviving are several nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with Father John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating.



Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to church Monday morning. Interment will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming.



Family and friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.



Memorial donations may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705, or to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



Memorial donations may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705, or to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.