Rita Notari Alexander, RN, 96, of Old Forge, died peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019, at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Exeter.
She was the widow of Rocco Alexander, who preceded her in death.
Born in Duryea, daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Jackett Notari, Rita was a 1940 graduate of Duryea High School and also a 1943 graduate of St. Mary's School of Nursing in Scranton.
She was employed as a registered nurse initially by St. Joseph's Children's Hospital, and later at Mercy Hospital, in Scranton. Rita also did private duty nursing toward the end of her career. She was a parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish in Old Forge.
Surviving are a daughter, Joan Alexander, Old Forge; a son-in-law, Jerry Lefferty, Massachusetts; and her special niece and caregiver, Della Antonello, West Pittston; as well as several other nieces and nephews.
Her family wishes to offer a debt of gratitude to all of the aides at Highland Manor for their constant care and compassion; as well as to the nurses and entire staff collectively.
A special thank you is also extended to their Activity Department, specifically Kathy, Cathy, Diane, and Marlene; and to their Therapy Dept. Lastly, they also wish to acknowledge Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Rita was also preceded in death by her daughter, Ann R. Lafferty.
Services and burial will be privately held at the convenience of the family under the direction of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 30, 2019