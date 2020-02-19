Home

Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Church
226 S. Washington St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Rita P. Morrill

Rita P. Morrill, 85, of Wilkes-Barre and formerly of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.

Rita was born in London, England, the daughter of Thomas and Lena Grace Tulley Jones. She loved antiquing and going to auctions. She was an active volunteer while living in Saratoga Springs. She was a member of St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Morrill, on Oct. 28, 1999.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine Ferriero and her husband, Frank, Wilkes-Barre; son, Kevin Morrill and his wife, Robin, Louisville, Ky.; granddaughter, Sarah Morrill; nephews, Mike and David; and nieces, Ellen, Stacey, Carol and Susan.

Rita's family would like to thank the nurses, aides and activity staff on the third floor at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing (Little Flowers Manor) for their kindness and compassion .

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be alongside her husband in Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, N.Y.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Rita's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 19, 2020
