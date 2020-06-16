|
Rita Rovinski, 91, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Marie Desiderio. She was a graduate of E. L. Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre.
She worked her entire life, starting with Heavenly Shoe, Frye Boot and A Rifkin Co. She continued working long after retirement as a caregiver at Little Flower Manor until she was 86 years old. She was very active in her community, working the food stand at little league, ice skating and bazaars.
More than anything, her greatest joys were her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. She loved spending time with her family and cherished every moment. Her smile lit up the room. She fed everyone who walked into her house. Rita's Kitchen was open 24/7, 365!
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Rovinski; a son, David Rovinski; and her siblings from the large Desiderio family.
She will be sadly missed by her loving children, Tony and wife, Kristine; Stanley; and Mark Rovinski; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; Terri Lynn James, her first grandchild and "daughter" she never had, who was her soulmate and caregiver.
Due to the current state of emergency, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
