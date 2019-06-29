Rita T. Albert, 91, of the Brookside section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.



Born Sept. 25, 1927, in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Stella Wentzel Markowski.



Rita was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1945, and was a homemaker all of her life.



She was a member of the Brookside American Legion, Post 837, volunteered at Spark of Life, and was an avid Bingo player and loved playing with her best friend, Dee Albert. Rita was also a lover of classic rock music from Simon and Garfunkel, Cat Stevens, Creedence Clearwater Revival and The Eagles to name a few.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. Albert, on Oct. 30, 1984, and her brother, Leonard Marks.



Surviving are her sons, Bruce Albert and his wife, Judie Stichler, Wyomissing; David Albert and his wife, Nancy, Wyoming; and Tony Albert and his wife, Karen, Plains Twp.; grandchildren, David Albert, Karin Albert, Tony Albert Jr. and Brittany Albert; great-granddaughter, Lily Romanelli; brother, Henry Marks and his wife, Marie, Nanticoke; and several nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover.



Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday at church.



Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 190 Welles St. 118, Forty Fort, PA 18704, in Rita's name.



For additional information, or to leave Rita's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 29, 2019