Robert A. Balz, 67, a resident of Luzerne, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, April 6, 2020, at his home.
Born April 15, 1952, in Wilkes-Barre, Robert was the son of the late Arnold and Virginia Stephenson Balz.
Robert was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War period.
Prior to his retirement, Robert was the owner and operator of both BB's Painting Company and BB's Pizza, both of Wilkes-Barre.
Those who knew Robert knew he lived his life exactly how he wanted and he always enjoyed having a good time and making sure that those around him had a good time as well. Throughout his life, he had a love for music and was a great fan of the Beatles and AC/DC. He was also an avid car and motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed cooking and grilling for his family and friends. Above all, Robert's greatest love in life was for his family.
In addition to his parents, Arnold and Virginia Balz, Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Balz Yaskiewicz; and his former wife, Joan Balz.
Robert is survived by his five children, Gloria Balz, Wilkes-Barre; Patricia Balz, Wilkes-Barre; Robert Balz Jr., Wilkes-Barre; Josh Balz, Pittston; and Arnold Balz, Nanticoke; his granddaughter, Sophia Balz, who he loved with all his heart; his companion of three years, Bonnie McHugh, Luzerne; his dog, Mr. Ranger Quigley; his former wife, Sharon Balz, Wilkes-Barre; and his nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private at this time. A memorial service to celebrate Robert's life will be announced at a future date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
To send the Balz Family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 11, 2020