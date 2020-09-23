Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Florio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Florio


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Florio Obituary

Robert A. "Bob" Florio, 89, of Phoenixville, formerly of Broomall, passed away Thursday, Sept, 17, 2020.

Born in Plains Twp., in 1931, he was the son of the late Michael and Clara Siani Florio.

Bob's life revolved around his family, his music and his faith. He spent many years playing guitar, piano and a little bit of accordion in bands as well as for family. In his later years, he played piano, entertaining patrons at Charlotte's Restaurant in Newtown Square. Bob established his own accounting business in Broomall later in his professional career and continued to run the business well into his retirement years. Bob was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Plains American Legion for over 70 years. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and held the rank of staff sergeant.

Bob was the beloved husband of the late Harriet A. Schwindt Florio. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Hope Florio; siblings, Clara, Minnie, Mary and Rose Florio and Marguerite Ciali; brothers, James, Anthony, Joseph and John Florio.

Surviving are his sons, Robert M. Florio; James P. Florio and his wife, Tammi; Jack L. Florio and his wife, Meg; and Steven A. Florio and his wife, Michelle; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Private family funeral services will be held from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with interment with military honors in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to Lankenau Medical Center Foundation, designating the donation to the Cardiovascular Breakthrough Fund and mailed to Lankenau Medical Center Foundation, Cardiovascular Breakthrough Fund, 100 E. Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096 and online donations to Lankenau Institute for Medical Research.

For information or to leave Bob's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -