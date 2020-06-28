Home

Dr. Robert A. Fumanti

Dr. Robert A. Fumanti Obituary

Dr. Robert A. Fumanti, 77, of Exeter, went into the hands of the Lord on June 25, 2020. He passed away peacefully with his loving family beside him. He was the son of the late August and Josephine Paganucci Fumanti.

Bob was a 1961 graduate of Exeter High School. Following graduation from West Chester University, he taught high school science in Washingtonville, New York for 8 years. He moved back to Exeter to accept a position as an administrator at Wyoming Area High School. He served as assistant superintendent and then superintendent for 25 years.

Bob earned his master's degree in education from Columbia University, and his Doctorate of Education from Nova Southeastern University.

Upon retiring from Wyoming Area in 1997, Bob founded as educational service firm called The Aster Group, which he ran for 10 years.

Upon his second retirement, Bob enjoyed many activities with his family and friends. He also became and avid boater and member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, and fell in love with Chesapeake Bay.

He enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, cooking, fishing, camping, traveling, researching his genealogy and cheering on his favorite Cleveland Indians in Florida during Spring Training.

He and his wife also enjoyed many years in a retirement community in Florida.

Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years; Frani, daughter, Julie Fumanti and Jeff Polidori, son, Rob and Jenn Fumanti; grandchildren; Taylor and Mark Schechter, Lucy and Sammi Fumanti, sister, Louise and Herman Castellani; brother, Richard and Ellie Fumanti, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

A Mass of Christian will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Barbara's Parish, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Memorial Street, Exeter. Friends may call at the church Tuesday from 9 a.m. until Mass at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Exeter.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bob's memory to St. Jude's or your local area food bank.

Keeping with CDC Guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Funeral arrangements by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.

Published in Citizens' Voice on June 28, 2020
