Robert A. McCormick, 78, of Park Place Village in Berwick, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Born Dec. 8, 1941, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Arthur and Betty McCormick.
Robert graduated from St. Leo's High School in Ashley in 1960. Upon graduation he enlisted in the USMC where he served for 10 years. Robert was a combat veteran of Vietnam. He joined the Berwick Police Department in December 1978, serving 27 years as a patrol officer and criminal investigator until retirement. Before his failing health he was an avid golfer and fisherman.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sharon; sister, Barbara and husband, Carl Kalafut; stepson, Joseph and wife, Lisa; Joseph's children, Abby, Florida; and Joey, currently serving in the USN.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Berwick, with the Rev. Francis J. Tamburro, his pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Berwick.
Donations may be made to McBride library in Robert's name, 500 N. Market St., Berwick, PA 18603.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 10, 2020