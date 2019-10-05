Home

Robert A. Shaffer Obituary
Robert A. Shaffer, 65, Laflin, passed away, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Lewistown, he was the son of the late James W. and Ellen Shaffer Shelley and was a graduate of East Juniata High School, McAlisterville.

Bob was a carpenter by trade with his own business, Shaffer Home Improvements. For some time, he had been employed by the Pennsylvania Road and Bridge Department. He was an avid NASCAR fan and hunter.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Patty Shellenberger.

Surviving are his sons, William Jones and his wife, Lori, and children, Delaney and Hadley, Aldie, VAa; and Chris Jones and his wife, Jade, and children Kaleb and Connor, Scranton; sister, Pamela King and her husband, Ernie, Mifflintown, and brother, James Shelley, Thompsontown.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 190 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Those attending the funeral service are to go directly to the church.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 5, 2019
