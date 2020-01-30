|
Robert Alfred Moore, 91, of Dallas, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Born June 16, 1928, in Dallas, he was the son of the late Alfred Ayers and Beatrice Ruth Newberry Moore.
Robert graduated in 1946 from Dallas Twp. High School where he was an all star football player and band member. He was a hunter, fisherman, skilled carpenter and furniture maker and Korean War veteran. But he is best known as the owner and butcher of his family business, Moore's Economy Store. In his later years until the age of 87, he could be found selling produce, especially corn, on Lower Demunds, from his self made cart pulled by a farm tractor.
He always put his family first and was never too busy to give a helping hand to a neighbor in need.
Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth; and sister, Phyllis Culver.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Lorraine Casterline Moore; daughter, Rhonda Kaiser and her husband, James; son, Terry Moore; grandchildren, Neil Kaiser and his wife, Brenda; Dr. Leah Pambianco and her husband, Lucas; great-grandchildren, Cole and Evan Kaiser; brother, Nesbitt Moore; and sister, Janet DeCosta; along with many nieces and nephews.
Robert was a life member of East Dallas Methodist Church until its closing. His last years he enjoyed and happily worshipped at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Dallas.
Our family would especially like to thank the entire staff at Manor Care on 2nd Avenue, Kingston, for the excellent care provided during a two-year stay. Also, thank you to Comfort Care, who provided hospice care in his final days.
Funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday from Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with the Rev. Charles Grube, pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Wyoming. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until time of service Saturday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 30, 2020