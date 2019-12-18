|
Robert Allen Ryman, 56, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in California.
He had lived for some time in Scranton. Born in Wilkes-Barre he was the son of Lloyd and Bonita Blamire Ryman and graduated from Tunkhannock High School. Robert was a self-employed carpenter and glass worker. He had his own shop working with auto glass and later with home windows.
Some of his favorite hobbies were painting and crafting. He was a member of Tunkhannock United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his parents, as well as daughters, Andrea Ryman, Mehoopany; and Gabrielle Ryman, Bolivia, N.C.; two grandchildren; and sisters, Bonnie Clarke, Amy Benavidez and Jennifer Davis.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 18, 2019