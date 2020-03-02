|
Robert Anthony Cuscela, 84, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center, Scranton, after a long battle with dementia and Parkinson's disease.
Robert was born Sept. 20, 1935, son of the late Frank and Gilda Marino Cuscela.
Robert attended James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged on Oct. 26, 1961. He retired as a custodian at Social Security, Wilkes-Barre.
Robert lived a very full life and enjoyed being a confirmed bachelor. He was a local lightweight boxer, spent time as a cook, tinkered with electronics, rode a motorcycle, played keyboard and other
instruments, and enjoyed jazz music. Most importantly, he was a devoted caretaker for his mother, father, and brother, Gino, as they each faced terminal illnesses.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Peter, Gino, and Frank Cuscela; and his niece, Linda Hummel Dixon.
He is survived by his eldest brother and sister-in-law, Daniel A. and Rose Cuscela, Old Forge; nephew, Dr. Daniel O. Cuscela, North Carolina; great-niece, Gianna Cuscela, Fort Collins, Colo.; niece,
Liz and her husband, Mike Theall, Layfayette, La.; great-nephew, Torrey Frank Theall and his girlfriend, Brooke La Mothe, Dallas, Texas; great-niece, Mariena Theall Dearman and husband, Ryan, Westminster, Colo.; sister, Agnes Cuscela Hummel, Wilkes-Barre; niece, Jill Hummel Ryan and husband, Jerry, Wilkes-Barre; great-niece, Tyler Ryan and her daughter, Sisilia Ryan Steransky, Wilkes-Barre; sister-in-law, Mary Lee Wilcox Cuscela, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; niece, Susan Lee Carlson, her husband Gus, and their daughters Elizabeth and Madeline, Bedford, N.Y.; niece, Kristin Cuscela Siano and her husband, Matthew and their sons, Michael and Alex, Rye, N.Y.
Funeral services will begin with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.
Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the service Wednesday in the church.
Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 2, 2020