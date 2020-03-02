Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cuscela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Anthony Cuscela

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Anthony Cuscela Obituary
Robert Anthony Cuscela, 84, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center, Scranton, after a long battle with dementia and Parkinson's disease.

Robert was born Sept. 20, 1935, son of the late Frank and Gilda Marino Cuscela.

Robert attended James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged on Oct. 26, 1961. He retired as a custodian at Social Security, Wilkes-Barre.

Robert lived a very full life and enjoyed being a confirmed bachelor. He was a local lightweight boxer, spent time as a cook, tinkered with electronics, rode a motorcycle, played keyboard and other

instruments, and enjoyed jazz music. Most importantly, he was a devoted caretaker for his mother, father, and brother, Gino, as they each faced terminal illnesses.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Peter, Gino, and Frank Cuscela; and his niece, Linda Hummel Dixon.

He is survived by his eldest brother and sister-in-law, Daniel A. and Rose Cuscela, Old Forge; nephew, Dr. Daniel O. Cuscela, North Carolina; great-niece, Gianna Cuscela, Fort Collins, Colo.; niece,

Liz and her husband, Mike Theall, Layfayette, La.; great-nephew, Torrey Frank Theall and his girlfriend, Brooke La Mothe, Dallas, Texas; great-niece, Mariena Theall Dearman and husband, Ryan, Westminster, Colo.; sister, Agnes Cuscela Hummel, Wilkes-Barre; niece, Jill Hummel Ryan and husband, Jerry, Wilkes-Barre; great-niece, Tyler Ryan and her daughter, Sisilia Ryan Steransky, Wilkes-Barre; sister-in-law, Mary Lee Wilcox Cuscela, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; niece, Susan Lee Carlson, her husband Gus, and their daughters Elizabeth and Madeline, Bedford, N.Y.; niece, Kristin Cuscela Siano and her husband, Matthew and their sons, Michael and Alex, Rye, N.Y.

Funeral services will begin with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the service Wednesday in the church.

Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -