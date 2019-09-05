Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of St. Elizabeth
Bear Creek, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Elizabeth in Bear Creek
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Pomento
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Anthony Pomento

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Anthony Pomento Obituary
Robert Anthony Pomento of Bear Creek passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at age 73.

Bob and his wife, Judy, proudly celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 30.

Bob was the son of the late Gabriel and Florence Pomento of Downingtown. He was a graduate of Bishop Shanahan High School, Downingtown, and King's College, Wilkes-Barre.

Bob joined the U.S. Army in 1968 and served as a captain on active duty until 1972, when he transferred to the Army Reserve. He retired as a lieutenant colonel after 27 years of service to our country.

Bob was executive vice president of Hemmingway Development. He was honored to be a member of the board of directors of John Heinz Institute and an Off-Ice Official for the AHL Wilkes-Barre-Scranton Penguins.

Throughout Bob's life, family and faith were his centers. His beautiful smile was a window into his kind heart and compassionate spirit. Bob found great joy in spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren at the beach or "Pop's Pool."

Bob will be greatly missed and remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend by his wife, the former Judy Kane; four children and spouses, Eileen and Matthew Feyrer, Harrisburg; Scott and Kathleen Pomento, Baltimore, Md.; Elizabeth and Tim Benson, North Andover, Mass.; and Robert Pomento, Duluth, Ga.; his six exceptional grandchildren, Gabriel, Sam, Benjamin, Gus, Annie and Jonathan; his sisters and brother, Shirley Schrader, Kathleen Dodd, Rosemarie Connelly, Lisa Beck and Brian Pomento; and several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Celebration of Bob's life will begin with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue in the Church of St. Elizabeth, Bear Creek, with gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to John Heinz Institute.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Bob's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
Download Now