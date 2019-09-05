|
|
Robert Anthony Pomento of Bear Creek passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at age 73.
Bob and his wife, Judy, proudly celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 30.
Bob was the son of the late Gabriel and Florence Pomento of Downingtown. He was a graduate of Bishop Shanahan High School, Downingtown, and King's College, Wilkes-Barre.
Bob joined the U.S. Army in 1968 and served as a captain on active duty until 1972, when he transferred to the Army Reserve. He retired as a lieutenant colonel after 27 years of service to our country.
Bob was executive vice president of Hemmingway Development. He was honored to be a member of the board of directors of John Heinz Institute and an Off-Ice Official for the AHL Wilkes-Barre-Scranton Penguins.
Throughout Bob's life, family and faith were his centers. His beautiful smile was a window into his kind heart and compassionate spirit. Bob found great joy in spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren at the beach or "Pop's Pool."
Bob will be greatly missed and remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend by his wife, the former Judy Kane; four children and spouses, Eileen and Matthew Feyrer, Harrisburg; Scott and Kathleen Pomento, Baltimore, Md.; Elizabeth and Tim Benson, North Andover, Mass.; and Robert Pomento, Duluth, Ga.; his six exceptional grandchildren, Gabriel, Sam, Benjamin, Gus, Annie and Jonathan; his sisters and brother, Shirley Schrader, Kathleen Dodd, Rosemarie Connelly, Lisa Beck and Brian Pomento; and several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Celebration of Bob's life will begin with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue in the Church of St. Elizabeth, Bear Creek, with gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to John Heinz Institute.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Bob's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 5, 2019