Robert B. Hapeman Sr., 84, of North Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Plains Twp. on June 4, 1935, to the late Paul J. Hapeman Sr. and Alice T. Munley Hapeman.
He attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Kingston High School, Class of 1954. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Theresa (Tish) Meehan in 1956, and they celebrated their 63rd anniversary this year.
Robert opened the door to his successful architectural career as a draftsman with the firm Eyerman and Hoban in Wilkes-Barre, following the completion of his degree at Columbia Technical Institute in Washington, D.C. Shortly after he was welcomed as partner in the firm Eyerman, Csala, and Hapeman after receiving his National Architectural Registration with the American Institute of Architects, National Council of Architectural Registration Boards. He also served as secretary to the local chapter of the American Institute of Architects.
Bob's passion was his pride, proficiency, and perfection in his skill, leading to many notable achievements spanning his 45-year career. Some of his most prominent works were the development of the children's section of the Osterhout Library, development of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, remodeling of the Pittston and Hoyt libraries, numerous projects with Bell Telephone, Little Flower Manor, St. Teresa Villa, and the restoration of St. Leo's Church, Ashley.
Bob retired from Eyerman, Csala, Hapeman and Handman in 2000.
He was known to thanklessly give his time and talents to help many friends and family over the years.
Mr. Hapeman was an active member and volunteer of Sacred Heart/St. John's Parish in the North End section of Wilkes-Barre and formerly St. John the Evangelist Parish on North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre. He has been most recently a member of St. Andre Bessette Catholic Parish. Bob was a longtime choir member and Eucharistic minister at each parish.
Bob loved his wife and his family immeasurably. He spent many wonderful years at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., with his very large, extended family.
Everyone who knew Bob loved him; he was adored and loved by all. He will always be remembered as having a wonderful sense of humor and incredible Irish wit. He always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. He will be missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul J. Hapeman Jr.; and recently his sister, Doris H. Rishty.
In addition to his wife, Tish, Bob is survived by his children, Robert Jr. and wife, Paula, Pringle; Kevin and wife, Kim, Jenkins Twp.; Theresa (Tish) Britt and husband, Richard, Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Kerrie Hapeman; Kaitlyn Hapeman Carr and her husband, Judd; Kade Hapeman; Jennifer and Stephanie Britt; great-grandchildren, Addison and Benjamin Carr; along with an uncountable amount of nieces, nephews and family that he adored immensely on both sides of his and his wife's family.
Bob's family would like to thank the staff at the hematology/oncology division of University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia, as well as Sacred Heart Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705 or Penn Medicine Development, Attention: Andrew Bellet, 3535 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19104, in Bob's memory. For information or to leave Bob's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 5, 2020