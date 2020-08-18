Home

A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Church
226 S. Washington St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Robert B. Williams Obituary

Robert B. Williams, 63, of Wilkes-Barre, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, son of the late Lester and Ruth Neuer Williams. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School and Luzerne County Community College. Bob was a member of Irem Temple, past president of the Uniformed Unit and captain of the Irem Patrol. He was a member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, Wilkes-Barre, and St. Conrad's YMS.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Ozgo.

Bob is survived by his wife, the former Mary Kathleen Lynch; sons, Robert (Sheila) Williams, Harveys Lake; Matthew Williams; Adam Williams; and Nicholas Williams, all of Wilkes-Barre; daughter, Christine (Andy) Stuffick, Mechanicsburg; grandchildren, Drew Stuffick, Luke Stuffick, Aiden Williams, Kaleb Williams and Harley Williams; brother, Richard Williams, Montgomery.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.


