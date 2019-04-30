Robert Breymeier Jr., of Glendale, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
He was born Taylor and raised in Glendale on Sept. 21, 1946, and was the son of the late Robert and Margaret Llewellyn Breymeier.
Robert was a 1964 graduate of Taylor-Moosic High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1967. Robert served with the 2nd Battalion of the 77th Field Artillery Regiment.
He worked at Thompson Consumer Electronics RCA for 36 years, was employed briefly from Pride Mobility, and retired after 10 years of employment from SCI Waymart, Waymart.
Robert was very active with the Avoca/Dupont Little League, the Duryea Wildcats, and Avoca youth basketball. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Antonia "Toni" Deluca Breymeier, who died May 14, 2015, and his brother, Ronald L. Breymeier.
He is survived by his sons, Robert Breymeier III, of Glendale; and Allan and his wife, Chasity Breymeier, of Jenkins Twp.; his daughter, Tammy Tucker and her husband, Steven, of Glendale; grandchildren, Kyle Anthony Breymeier; Candice Emmett and her husband, John; and Ashley and Joey Gashi; a great-grandchild, Hailey Emmett; his twin sister, Roberta "Peggy" Turkos, of Dupont; sister-in-law, Carol Breymeier, of Glendale; and many nieces and nephews.
A deep heartfelt thank you to the nursing staff at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center for their kindness, care and compassion.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with the Rev. Michael Shambora, of the Moosic United Methodist Church, officiating. The American Veterans Honor Guard, of Greater Pittston, will provide military honors.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 30, 2019