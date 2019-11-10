|
|
Robert Bugelholl, 84, of West Pittston, passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife Rosalie at home Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
He was the son of the late Sidney and K. Pearl Bugelholl. Robert was born July 4, 1935, in the Pittston hospital. He attended West Pittston High School and graduated in 1954.
After serving in the Air Force, Robert worked at Tobyhanna Army Depot as a radar technician. After retirement, he worked side by side with his sons Michael and Dennis for Michael S. Bugelholl Construction for 20 years. Robert was a Mr. Fix it and enjoyed woodworking, building trinkets in his shop, gardening, and completing word puzzles. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Eleanor Wall and Anna Smith; and brothers, William and Sidney Bugelholl.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, the former Rosalie Ciampi; children, Robert and his wife Theresa, Oswego, N.Y.; Dennis and wife Donna, Exeter; Jacqueline Vasquez and husband, Ed, West Pittston; Michael and wife, Terri, West Pittston; 11 grandchildren, Kelly, Liam, Michael, Mark, Katherine, Sarah, Alyssa, Cory, Nico, Lydia and Olivia; five great-grandchildren, Kylie, Teagan, Nevaeh, Brydence and Michael; sisters-in-law, Micki Briggs and Toni Valenti; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank the compassionate staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all their care.
A service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday in Immaculate Conception Church, West Pittston. Monsignor John Sempa will officiate. Friends may call 10 a.m. to service time. Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 10, 2019