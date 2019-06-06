Resources More Obituaries for Robert Ambrose Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert C. Ambrose Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert C. Ambrose Sr., 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, June 3, 2019.



Born in Nuangola on April 13, 1933, he was the son of John and Stella Ambrose.



He was preceded in death by parents, John and Stella Ambrose; a brother, John; sisters Arlene Buckshaw and Jean Flynn.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years, the former Betty Sherksnas, and four children, son, Robert Jr. and wife, Barbara Ambrose; daughter, Brenda Ambrose and John Lemmond; daughter, Alesia and husband, Brian Russoniello; daughter, Susie and husband, Tony DellDonna. He was the proud grandfather of Elizabeth, Katie and Jill Ambrose; Michael and Adrienne Wanyo and Jessica Danko; Brandon and Jacob Rome; and Anthony "A.J." DellDonna. He is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Greene; and a brother, Donald Ambrose, both of California.



Robert grew up in Nuangola, graduated from Newport High School in 1951, enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956. Upon separating from active Korean War duty, Robert continued his career in the Naval Reserves, at which time he entered Wilkes College and graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce and finance.



Upon graduation, Robert received a direct commission from the Naval Reserve as an Ensign. He continued his Naval career for 43 years retiring as a Navy captain in 1993.



He served his community on the Nuangola Borough Council and was council president for many years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 12174, 4th Degree Member of Assembly 925 in Wilkes-Barre, American Legion Post 781, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7918, Korean War Veterans of Wyoming Valley, the USS Wisconsin Association, and plank owner of the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. For many years, he served as chairman of the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade.



Robert began his business career at Burroughs Corporation and Frieden Inc. He then became owner of the NEPA franchise of Safeguard Business Systems. He continued his U.S. government career with the Department of Defense, Office of Naval Intelligence in the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. He also held the position of head negotiator for the United States at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.



Robert was very proud of his military career and serving his country, but above all else, he loved and was so proud of his family. He was affectionately known to so many as "Pop." He was an outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, traveling and vacations with family.



Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday at Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. in St. Mary's Our Lady Help of Christians, 3529 St. Mary's Road, Dorrance Twp. Entombment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Twp.



Friends and relatives are invited to join the family from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from noon until time of service Saturday.



The family would like to thank Residential Health Care Group and Griswold Home Care for their compassionate and loving service.



Visit the funeral home's website for information at www.desideriofuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries