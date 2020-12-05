Home

Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Robert C. Armitage

Robert C. Armitage Obituary

Robert C. Armitage, 83, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020, at home.

He was a son of the late Patrick and Ruth Armitage. He attended Wilkes-Barre City schools and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. He worked as a firefighter for 31 years with the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; daughter, Lynn Ann; brother, Jim; and a nephew, Patrick.

He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and his many friends, whom he considered family.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.


