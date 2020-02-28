Home

Harold C Snowdon Funeral Home
420 Wyoming Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 823-0400
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Harold C Snowdon Funeral Home
420 Wyoming Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Harold C Snowdon Funeral Home
420 Wyoming Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
Robert C. Orbin Obituary
Robert C. Orbin, 88, of Bear Creek, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Born in Bethlehem on Oct. 7, 1931, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Orbin.

Bob was a graduate of Fountain Hill High School in 1950 and Movavian College in 1961, with a degree in economics and business administration. Bob's career included working in sales at Bethlehem Steel and H.K. Porter in Wisconsin. He later worked in the development office of Moravian College, Bethlehem, and was assistant to the president for resources at King's College, Wilkes-Barre. Bob spent the bulk of his career running an association of contractors for SMACNA and formed RCO Associates.

Bob worked hard his whole life and had his first job at the age of nine.

In addition to his wife and family, the real love of Bob's life was music, the great outdoors and becoming a pilot. Bob was a drummer and in his 20s formed his own band in Lehigh Valley called the Society Six, a dance band highlighting Big Band era music. In the 1970s, he became a deputy in the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which gave him enjoyment away from his working hours. Finally, in 1985, Bob fulfilled his life dream of getting his pilot's license. He loved working in the yard and took much pride in his lawn and the many outdoor and indoor projects he completed. To spend time with Bob meant enjoying a great story and a laugh. He will forever be missed by his family, but he has left us many fond memories and stories to share.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph, Mary and twin brother, Carl "Pink."

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Dorothy (Stofanak); and his brother, Jack. Also, surviving are his children, Robert Jr. and wife, Lynn; Joseph and wife, Chrissy; Thomas and wife, Kami. Bob also had five grandchildren, Brian, Sarah, Avery, Robert III and Alexandra; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the staff at Smith Health Care for the kindness and compassion they showed daily.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday from Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. The Rev. Timothy Alleman of St. Stephen's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral will officiate.

Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the by donating online as a tribute gift, or by mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 28, 2020
