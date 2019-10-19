|
|
Robert D. Koprowski, 78, of West Nanticoke, formerly of Shickshinny and Luzerne, died Wednesday evening, Oct. 16, 2019, with family by his side, in the Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp. He was honored by his fellow veterans and family in an "honor escort" following his death.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Chester and Ethel Mae Melody Koprowski and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Kingston, and served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era in Vietnam as a firefighter and was also stationed in Boise, Idaho. He was employed, prior to retirement, by Procter and Gamble, Tunkhannock, and was a former member of Holy Family Church and Sacred Heat Church, Luzerne. He enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, working on vehicles and was the "go-to-guy" to fix anything.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his previous wife, Linda K. Trondson Koprowski; baby sister, Rose Koprowski; and brother, Chester Koprowski.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, who have been together for 21 years, Dorothy Nowak Koprowski; children; Jacqueline and her husband, Patrick Lehman, Hanover Twp.; Carl D. Koprowski, Pittston; Alice and her husband, George Tomshaw, Swoyersville; Jane Jones Butchko, West Nanticoke; Edward Koprowski, Albuquerque, N.M.; Robert Koprowski and his fiance, Rachael, Pittston; Ilaena Koprowski, Philadelphia; grandchildren, Mitchell Petersen and his wife, Ava, Kingston; Jessica Koprowski, Wilkes-Barre; Victoria Pitel, Albuquerque, N.M.; Shawna and her husband, Ryan Sutliff, Shickshinny; Samantha and her husband, Kevin Shumberger, Harrisburg; Brandon Koprowski and his wife, Andrea, Albuquerque, N.M.; Mikayla Butchko, Nebraska; Robert Koprowski (Bobby), Pittston; Patrick Lehman, Hanover Twp.; Carl Koprowski and his companion, Sabrina Wilkins, Wilkes-Barre; Mary Theresa (MT) Lehman, Hanover Twp.; Eden Koprowski, Pittston; Jeremy Smith, Albuquerque, N.M.; great-grandchildren; sister, Dolly Glaush and her companion, Thomas Dougherty, Tunkhannock; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousin and in-laws.
Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with the Rev. Richard Cirba officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton, with military honors.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 9:30 a.m. Monday until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in his memory may be made to any local veterans. For information, to view a video tribute or to leave the family a condolence, visit the funeral home website at www.StrishFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 19, 2019