Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hugh P Boyle Funeral Home
416 Wyoming Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-0894
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Zoka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Zoka


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert D. Zoka Obituary

Robert D. Zoka of Kingston passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, atWeatherwood Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Waverly.

Born Dec. 16, 1935, in Scranton, Bob was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Yanoahot Zoka. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and the University of Scranton. Mr. Zoka was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Army security agency in Okinawa, Japan. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the United States Internal Revenue Service as the Regional Examination manager for the Scranton, Wilkes-Barre and Williamsport offices. Mr. Zoka was a former member of St. Ignatius parish, Kingston, and currently was a parishioner of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin. Bob served on the board of directors for the Catholic Youth Center, Wilkes-Barre, and St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, Elmhurst. He was also a member of Fox Hill Country Club, Exeter.

Mr. Zoka was preceded in death by a brother, Casmir Zoka; and a sister, Evelyn Livingston.

Surviving are his wife, the former Suzanne Vacendak, at home; daughters, Kimberly Ward and her husband, Rick, Voluntown, Conn.; Krista Rubina and her husband, T.J., Pittston; Katherine Genovese and her husband, Dave, Laflin; grandchildren, Selena, Mia and Jackson Rubino; Katie Genovese; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Maria Goretti Church with the Rev. Seth Wasnock as celebrant.

Interment with Rite of Committal will follow the Mass in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of the Mass.

Due to the current pandemic, restrictions have been put in place by the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Those attending the Mass or visitations please adhere to the practice of social distancing and masks are required.

Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to , P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Arrangements are from Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

Condolences can be made at www.hughpboyleandsonfuneralhomeinc.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -