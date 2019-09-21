Home

POWERED BY

Services
John V. Morris Funeral Home
625 N. Main Street
Wilkes Barre, PA 18705
(570) 823-2754
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes
625 N. Main St.
North Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
John V. Morris Funeral Home
625 N. Main Street
Wilkes Barre, PA 18705
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:30 PM
John V. Morris Funeral Home
625 N. Main Street
Wilkes Barre, PA 18705
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:30 PM
John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes
625 N. Main St.
North Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mayhue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Darrell Mayhue


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Darrell Mayhue Obituary
Mr. Robert Darrell Mayhue, 68, a resident of Kingston and Fort Myers, Fla., passed into eternal life on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in the care of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born May 8, 1951 in Huntingdon, he was the son of the late Verna A. Mayhue.

Darrell, as he was known to those who knew and loved him, was a graduate of Key West High School in Key West, Fla. He furthered his education by attending the University of Colorado in Boulder with studies in architectural engineering.

He applied this knowledge to his life's vocation by working on various projects of all sizes throughout the United States.

Locally, many people remember him as the drummer for the popular 1970s band, "Redeye."

In his spare time, Darrell loved riding his Harleys. He also truly loved traveling the world with Louise. Together, the couple had visited many countries, including Namibia, China, India, Egypt, Brazil and Tanzania.

He was a lover of animals, especially his faithful companions, his dogs, Sooner and Later, along with the cats Simba and Blanco.

Darrell is remembered for his outgoing personality and unique sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all those he touched in this life.

Left to cherish the wonderful memories they shared together are his long-time partner, Louise C. Wassil; a brother, Charles Mayhue of York; several cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Memorial funeral services for Darrell will be conducted on Monday with a celebration of his life at 7:30 p.m. from the North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St.

Relatives and friends may join Louise and her family for visitation and shared remembrances Monday from 6 p.m. until the time of services.

Private inurnment will be next to his mother in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Twp.

Louise would be humbled if those wishing to send a monetary contribution in Darrell's memory, kindly do so to a charity having special meaning to the donor.

To send Louise online words of comfort, perhaps a fond memory of Darrell or for directions to the funeral home, please visit our family's website or Facebook page at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now