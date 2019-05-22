Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Donald Grieves. View Sign Service Information Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc. 2940 Memorial Highway Dallas , PA 18612 (570)-675-3255 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Donald Grieves, 63, of Dallas, passed away, Monday, May 20, 2019, at Keystone Gardens Estates.



Born in Kingston, he was the son of the former Jannette Moss and the late Byron Grieves and was a graduate of Dallas High School, Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, also Wilkes College with a master's degree in electrical engineering and Scranton University with a master's degree in business.



He was employed by Commonwealth Communications and later with RCN Telecommunications. Robert was also a part time instructor with Penn State University, Lehman Campus.



Surviving are his wife, the former Christine McAndrew, at home; daughter, Jennifer Harabin and her husband, Jason, Shavertown; sons, Nicholas Grieves and his wife, Deidre, Manayunk; and Christopher Grieves, Arlington, Va; granddaughter, Emma Harabin; and sister, Doreen Bevan and her husband, Daniel.



Memorial service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.



Donations, in Robert's memory, may be sent to Hospice of the Scared Heart, c/o 600 Baltimore Drive 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Robert Donald Grieves, 63, of Dallas, passed away, Monday, May 20, 2019, at Keystone Gardens Estates.Born in Kingston, he was the son of the former Jannette Moss and the late Byron Grieves and was a graduate of Dallas High School, Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, also Wilkes College with a master's degree in electrical engineering and Scranton University with a master's degree in business.He was employed by Commonwealth Communications and later with RCN Telecommunications. Robert was also a part time instructor with Penn State University, Lehman Campus.Surviving are his wife, the former Christine McAndrew, at home; daughter, Jennifer Harabin and her husband, Jason, Shavertown; sons, Nicholas Grieves and his wife, Deidre, Manayunk; and Christopher Grieves, Arlington, Va; granddaughter, Emma Harabin; and sister, Doreen Bevan and her husband, Daniel.Memorial service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.Donations, in Robert's memory, may be sent to Hospice of the Scared Heart, c/o 600 Baltimore Drive 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close