Robert Donald Grieves, 63, of Dallas, passed away, Monday, May 20, 2019, at Keystone Gardens Estates.
Born in Kingston, he was the son of the former Jannette Moss and the late Byron Grieves and was a graduate of Dallas High School, Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, also Wilkes College with a master's degree in electrical engineering and Scranton University with a master's degree in business.
He was employed by Commonwealth Communications and later with RCN Telecommunications. Robert was also a part time instructor with Penn State University, Lehman Campus.
Surviving are his wife, the former Christine McAndrew, at home; daughter, Jennifer Harabin and her husband, Jason, Shavertown; sons, Nicholas Grieves and his wife, Deidre, Manayunk; and Christopher Grieves, Arlington, Va; granddaughter, Emma Harabin; and sister, Doreen Bevan and her husband, Daniel.
Memorial service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Donations, in Robert's memory, may be sent to Hospice of the Scared Heart, c/o 600 Baltimore Drive 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 22, 2019