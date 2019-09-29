|
Robert E. Heck Jr. of Purceville, Va., passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Ellen Collins Heck.
Bob was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre and a magna cum laude graduate of King's College.
Bob was employed as a CFO for multiple firms in New York and New Jersey after serving in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam. He truly loved and supported his family; he was their rock.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Clare and sister, Katie (Joseph) Adams.
Surviving are his wife, Lisa Gottesman Heck, and children, Bob and Emma, at home; siblings, Ellen Ann (John) Romanowski, Barbara (Ralph) Evans, Thomas, Maureen (James) Beilman, Michele (Kevin) Kane, Rhea (Jim) Lambert and Bill (Barbara) Heck; and in-laws Lynn (Robert) Dunn and David (Leslie) Gottesman.
Bob's family will hold a private Mass and gathering at a later date.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 29, 2019