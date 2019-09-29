Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Heck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Heck Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Heck Jr. Obituary
Robert E. Heck Jr. of Purceville, Va., passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Ellen Collins Heck.

Bob was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre and a magna cum laude graduate of King's College.

Bob was employed as a CFO for multiple firms in New York and New Jersey after serving in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam. He truly loved and supported his family; he was their rock.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Clare and sister, Katie (Joseph) Adams.

Surviving are his wife, Lisa Gottesman Heck, and children, Bob and Emma, at home; siblings, Ellen Ann (John) Romanowski, Barbara (Ralph) Evans, Thomas, Maureen (James) Beilman, Michele (Kevin) Kane, Rhea (Jim) Lambert and Bill (Barbara) Heck; and in-laws Lynn (Robert) Dunn and David (Leslie) Gottesman.

Bob's family will hold a private Mass and gathering at a later date.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.