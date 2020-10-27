Home

Robert E. McKeand


1928 - 2020
Robert E. McKeand Obituary

Robert E. McKeand, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away  Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

He was born in Parsons in 1928 and was the son of the late Jennie Kresge and Robert E. McKeand Sr. Robert was employed by the International Color Printing Company until its closing and then at Wilkes-Barre Vocational Technical School in maintenance.

He was a life member of Lodge 61, F. & A. M., Wilkes-Barre and Caldwell Consistory AASR, Bloomsburg. He was also a life member of Irem Shrine and Legion of Honor and was a member of the Irem Temple Gun Club and Nuangola Gun Club.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Lois; son, Robert Earle McKeand and his wife, Courtney, Mobile, Ala.; granddaughters, Kyrsten McKeand and Arwen McKeand; sister, Louise Cunningham and her husband, John, Levittown; niece and nephew; and sister-in-law, June Gardner, Wilkes-Barre.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by the Rev. Andy Jerome, pastor of Parsons Primitive Methodist Church. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Private interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Memorial donations can be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.


