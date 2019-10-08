Home

Robert Edward Lee Sr., 67, of Lake Twp., husband of Rosemary Kosieroski Lee, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, due to a tragic accident at home.

Robert was born in Kingston on Nov. 22, 1951, to the late Herbert "Butt" Lee and Stella Mae Sorber-Lee.

Bob graduated from West Side Tech in 1969. He married Rose on Oct. 21, 1972. Known as "Blue" at work, he was employed by Franchelli Enterprises. Bob lived life to its fullest with family and friends. He enjoyed riding his Harley, boating, hunting, and fishing. He was a member of American Legion Post 967, Harveys Lake.

He was preceded in death by brother, Herbert (Snork) Lee Jr.; mother-in-law, Rosemary Kosieroski-Sherman.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are son, Robert E. Lee Jr.; daughter, Sheila Lee Transue,; daughter-in-law, Joann Lee; son-in-law, Kris Transue; grandsons, Dyllon Joseph, Mason Robert and Hunter Edward Lee, Kristopher B. Transue; granddaughter, Brianna Rose Lee.Sister, Darlene Martin (Carl); brother, Scott Lee; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, Lois Pisack (Joe), Florence Olerta (Bob); many friends and extended family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. L.D. Reed of Emmanuel Assembly of God Church officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Assembly of God Church, 239 Church Road, Harveys Lake, PA 18618.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 8, 2019
