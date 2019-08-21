Home

GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Robert Chaikin
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
Robert Evan Chaikin


1942 - 2019
Robert Evan Chaikin Obituary
Robert Evan Chaikin, 76, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 13, 2019, on his own terms, just like he lived his life.

All services were private and held at the family's convenience.

Robert was laid to rest with his parents in Mount Ararat Cemetery, Lindenhurst, N.Y.

A memorial service celebrating Robert's life will be held for friends and family from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

To read Robert's full obituary or to express your condolences to his family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 21, 2019
