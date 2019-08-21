|
|
Robert Evan Chaikin, 76, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 13, 2019, on his own terms, just like he lived his life.
All services were private and held at the family's convenience.
Robert was laid to rest with his parents in Mount Ararat Cemetery, Lindenhurst, N.Y.
A memorial service celebrating Robert's life will be held for friends and family from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
