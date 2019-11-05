Home

Robert F. Crofchick

Robert F. Crofchick, 60, of Mountain Top, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville.

The burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Swoyersville.

The viewing will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 5, 2019
