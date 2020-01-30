|
Robert F. Miller, 70, of Dallas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Robert and Alice Miller and had attended Dallas High School.
Robert had worked for Offset PaperBack for many years until his retirement. He had served his country proudly during the Vietnam War and was a cook with the military. After he was discharged from the military, he continued to be a cook for the military for some years. He had further employment as a cook for the Social Security office, Wilkes-Barre, and Mercy Center, Dallas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Isabel F. Seager; and children, Michael, Lola, Bobbie and Dale Miller; brothers, Kenny and Jerry Miller; and sister, Connie Miller.
Surviving are sons, David Miller, Kingston; Brad Miller, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and Scott Miller, Dallas; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; and brother, Dean Miller.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with the Rev. Dr. William Lewis officiating.
Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 30, 2020