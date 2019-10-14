|
Robert Franks Sr., 80, of Mountain Top, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Laurel Run, he was the son of the late Joseph and Grace Eleanor Dawson Franks Jr. and was self employed as a carpenter. He enjoyed camping, hunting and loved spending time with his family and dogs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and Carl Franks; and sister, Marilyn Franks.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis; daughter, Carol Ann Wengrzynek and her husband, William, Mountain Top; sons, Robert Franks Jr. and his wife, Judith Ann, Mountain Top; Joseph M. Franks, Mountain Top; four grandchildren, Robert A. Franks; Grace A. Franks; Amanda M. Stowell; Amy J. Wengrzynek; two great-grandchildren, Kayden Stowell and Joshua Stowell; two brothers, Kenneth Franks and Melvin Franks, both of Mountain Top; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday from Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Interment will be in Albert's Cemetery, Mountain Top.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital ICU for their care and compassion.
Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 14, 2019