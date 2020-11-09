Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gasper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gasper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gasper Obituary

Robert Gasper, 85, of Mountain Top, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the Residential Hospice Unit, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, following a lengthy illness.

Born in Mountain Top, he was the son of the late George and Sophia Wanta Gasper. Robert worked as a carpenter for most of his life before retiring from Carroll Construction. He built his home on the family farm where he resided for the last 56 years.

Robert enjoyed hunting with his brothers, cutting the grass, feeding the birds and baking Christmas cookies.

He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mountain Top.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Steinbrenner Gasper; an infant daughter, Joan; five brothers, Walter, John "Jack", George, Thomas and Donald "Danny"; four sisters, Elizabeth Evans, Emily Baron, Mary Wanta and Dorothy Powell.

Surviving are his devoted daughter, Ruth Ann Gasper; sisters, Anna Roskowski, Florida; and Ruth Ritts, Wilkes-Barre; several nieces and nephews; along with his little dog Penny.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top. Interment will follow in Albert Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -